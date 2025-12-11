China unveils first giant aerial drone carrier

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has launched the world’s largest aerial drone carrier, the Jiutian, an unmanned aircraft capable of deploying large swarms of drones. The UAV completed its first mission in Shaanxi Province, though full test details were not released.

The Jiutian — whose name translates to “nine heavens,” indicating extreme altitude — is compared to an aircraft carrier because it can carry multiple drones and a range of weapons simultaneously, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

First showcased at last year’s Zhuhai Airshow, the drone can carry up to six tons and features eight suspension points for guided bombs, air-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles, and loitering munitions. Inside its main compartment, it can hold over 100 mini-drones, designed to be launched as swarms to overwhelm air defenses.

Experts note that the aircraft’s large size may limit its stealth capabilities. Before joining China’s military drone fleet, Jiutian must complete further testing.

Developed by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China and Guangzhou Haige Communications, the Jiutian is a long-range jet UAV with a maximum range of 7,000 km, an altitude ceiling of 15,000 meters, and a wingspan of 25 meters. Its 16-ton takeoff weight places it alongside U.S. models like the RQ-4 Global Hawk and MQ-9 Reaper, but with added strike abilities.

China continues to expand its unmanned systems as part of a broader push to strengthen its military. Demand for drones has surged since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, accelerating technological advances in both civilian and military UAV development. Recent innovations include a Chinese drone that can split into six separate airborne units — a potential battlefield game changer.

News.Az