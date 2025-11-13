China urges Japan PM to retract ‘egregious’ remarks on Taiwan

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s foreign ministry on Thursday demanded that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi retract what it described as her “egregious” comments regarding Taiwan, warning that Japan “must bear all consequences.”

The remarks, made in parliament last week, suggested that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could pose a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan and might trigger a potential military response from Tokyo, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Spokesperson Lin Jian said Takaichi had refused to retract her statements despite strong Chinese protests and urged Japan to immediately rectify its actions.

Takaichi’s comments have sparked a diplomatic row between Beijing and Tokyo, raising tensions in the region amid ongoing concerns over Taiwan’s security.

