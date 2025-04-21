China warns global community about harmful US trade deals

+ ↺ − 16 px

China issued a warning on Monday, stating it would “take countermeasures” against countries that seek to align with the United States at the expense of Beijing’s interests.

More than 70 countries have reached out to Washington in hopes of brokering deals to avoid eye-watering tariffs, and US President Donald Trump said last week that Latin American countries should “maybe” choose between trade with China and America, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Chinese President Xi Jinping launched a tour of Southeast Asia this month, visiting key trade partners and calling for an “open and cooperative international environment” that rejects “tariff abuse.” But given the reliance of countries like Vietnam and Cambodia on US markets, Beijing may need more than words.

News.Az