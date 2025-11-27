China warns of global nuclear conflict after US signals return to weapons testing

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has expressed deep concern over the United States’ plans to resume nuclear weapons testing, warning that such a move could sharply increase the risk of a global nuclear confrontation. The warning came in a statement published in a new white paper on arms control released by the Information Office of China’s State Council.

Beijing said it is troubled by Washington’s intentions to restart underground nuclear tests to “catch up with competitors,” and stressed that returning to explosive testing would dangerously destabilize global security. China reiterated that it maintains a highly restrained nuclear posture and will not take part in a nuclear arms race, even as other countries strengthen deterrence policies and expand their arsenals, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The response follows remarks by US President Donald Trump, who recently said the United States would resume nuclear testing “very soon.” US officials argue that renewed testing could strengthen deterrence, with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth claiming the move would ultimately make nuclear conflict “less likely.”

While China’s nuclear arsenal is significantly smaller than that of the US or Russia, Washington estimates that Beijing is rapidly modernizing its weapons, including nuclear-capable missiles and hypersonic warheads designed to evade interception. China last conducted a nuclear test in 1996 but continues to develop advanced delivery systems.

The white paper notes that China plans to further enhance its strategic deterrence capabilities over the next five years, while avoiding any pursuit of a nuclear arms race. The US shift comes amid heightened tensions, following Russia’s recent tests of a nuclear submarine drone and cruise missile. It remains unclear whether the upcoming US tests will involve live detonations or non-explosive trials.

