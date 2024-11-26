China’s Huawei to unveil first smartphone with homegrown OS
A logo of Huawei Technologies is seen at its exhibition space, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 15, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Chinese tech giant Huawei is set to unveil its first smartphone featuring a fully homegrown operating system on Tuesday, marking a significant step in its effort to challenge the dominance of Western tech giants.Apple's iOS and Google's Android are currently used in the vast majority of mobile phones, but Huawei is looking to change that with its newest Mate 70 devices, which run on the company's own HarmonyOS Next, News.Az reports, citing AFP.
The launch caps a major turnaround in the fortunes of Huawei, which saw its wings clipped by gruelling US sanctions in recent years but has since bounced back with soaring sales.
The Mate 70 is set to be unveiled at a company launch event on Tuesday afternoon at its Shenzhen headquarters.
More than three million have been pre-ordered, according to Huawei's online shopping platform, though that does not require them to be purchased.
The risks are high -- unlike a previous iteration, based on Android's open-source code, HarmonyOS Next requires a complete rewiring of all apps on the smartphones it powers.
Huawei found itself at the centre of an intense tech rivalry between Beijing and Washington, with US officials warning its equipment could be used to spy on behalf of Chinese authorities -- allegations they deny.
Since 2019, US sanctions have cut Huawei off from global supply chains for technology and US-made components, a move that initially hammered its production of smartphones.
That fight is only set to intensify under US President-elect Donald Trump, who has promised huge tariffs on Chinese imports in response to what he says are Beijing's unfair trade practices.