China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccines en route to Turkey, Health Minister says

"Chinese authorities have completed approval processes for vaccines for Turkey," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a press statement late Thursday, according to Daily Sabah.

"Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccines will depart from China on Sunday evening," he added.

"50 million doses of Chinese vaccines will arrive by February-end; nine million people to be vaccinated in first phase starting with health workers, risk groups," he stated.

"We will begin inoculation soon. State, private and university hospitals will administer up to 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine per day," Koca said.

Koca also touched upon the new coronavirus variant.

"Turkey has not registered any cases of new variants as of now, next week we will carry out a genome analysis for further inspection," he said.

The minister also underlined that Turkey is also getting the Pfizer-BioNTech's mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine, in addition to China's Sinovac's.

"Agreement will be signed with BioNTech today or tomorrow; 1 million-1.5 million #COVID19 vaccines may arrive in January, figure to reach 4.5 million by end of March, with an option for 30 million more doses later," he said.

News.Az

