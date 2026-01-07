Chinese astronauts study lithium-ion batteries in space

+ ↺ − 16 px

A pioneering experiment on the fundamental science of lithium-ion batteries has been successfully carried out aboard China’s Tiangong space station, the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences informed on Wednesday.

The research, conducted by the three astronauts of the Shenzhou-21 mission, aimed to explore the mechanisms behind battery performance under the unique conditions of space, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Lithium-ion batteries are crucial for modern space missions due to their high energy density and reliability. Yet understanding their internal behavior—especially how chemicals distribute within the electrolyte, which directly affects power output and lifespan—remains difficult under Earth’s gravity, the institute explained.

“The fundamental challenge on the ground lies in gravity,” the institute said. “Gravity constantly interacts with electric fields, making it hard to isolate its effects on internal battery processes.”

By contrast, the microgravity environment of the space station provides an ideal setting to observe these processes without gravitational interference.

The institute highlighted that insights from this microgravity experiment could overcome current limitations in understanding the interaction between gravitational and electric fields.

These discoveries are expected to enhance battery systems in orbit and contribute to the development of a new generation of safer, higher-energy-density batteries for future space exploration.

