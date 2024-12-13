Chinese farmers breaking record harvested 652.29 mln tons of grain

+ ↺ − 16 px

The statements said that the corresponding figure is 1.7% higher than the 2023 level. As for the main agricultural crops, which include legumes and root crops in addition to grains, their harvest volume reached 706.5 mln tons (up 1.6%).According to the published statistics, 100.4 mln hectares were used for grain in China this year, up 0.5% from last year, while 119.3 mln hectares are used for major crops (up 0.3%).According to official estimates, China's grain yield increased 1.2% to 6,493 kg/ha in 2024. For major crops, it increased by 1.3% to 5,921 kg/ha.

