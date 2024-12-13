Chinese farmers breaking record harvested 652.29 mln tons of grain
Reuters
Chinese farmers have harvested 652.29 mln tons of grain this year, breaking the national record for the fourth year in a row, the National Bureau of Statistics of China says, , News.az reports citing TASS.
The statements said that the corresponding figure is 1.7% higher than the 2023 level. As for the main agricultural crops, which include legumes and root crops in addition to grains, their harvest volume reached 706.5 mln tons (up 1.6%).
According to the published statistics, 100.4 mln hectares were used for grain in China this year, up 0.5% from last year, while 119.3 mln hectares are used for major crops (up 0.3%).
According to official estimates, China's grain yield increased 1.2% to 6,493 kg/ha in 2024. For major crops, it increased by 1.3% to 5,921 kg/ha.
