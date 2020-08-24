Chinese Foreign Minister to visit EU for the first time in 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

Member of the State Council, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to five EU countries from August 25 to September 1 for the first time this year, according to TASS.

"Wang Yi will pay an official visit to Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France, and Germany at the invitation of the Foreign Ministers of these countries. Since the start of the new coronavirus pandemic, it is the first trip of the Chinese Foreign Minister to Europe," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

According to the diplomat, China and the EU States maintain constant contacts at the highest level, "contributing to effective measures to counter the pandemic." He stressed that in recent months, the Sino-European ties of comprehensive strategic cooperation "have become even more saturated."

