Chinese Lookwe magazine highlights Azerbaijan`s achievements

The Chinese Lookwe magazine has issued a special edition dedicated to Azerbaijan, AZERTAC reported.

The magazine features general information about Azerbaijan, high-level reciprocal visits in recent years, including President Ilham Aliyev`s state visit to China in 2015.

The edition also features articles highlighting the key areas of Azerbaijan’s economy, tourism potential of the city of Baku and regions, the country’s cultural samples included in UNESCO`s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage- mugham music, ashug art, tar-performing arts, folk dance “Yalli”, carpet-weaving, preparation of dolma, as well as the history and culture of Karabakh.

