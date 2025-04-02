Chinese military stages long-range live-fire drills in waters of East China Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command said its ground force on Wednesday conducted long-range live-fire drills in waters of the East China Sea according to training plans of the "Strait Thunder-2025A" exercise.

The drills involve precision strikes on simulated targets of key ports and energy facilities, and have achieved desired effects, said Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the theater command, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The PLA Eastern Theater Command on Tuesday started to conduct joint exercises around Taiwan Island, said a spokesperson.

The theater command organized its army, navy, air and rocket forces to close in on Taiwan Island from multiple directions, said Senior Colonel Shi Yi, the spokesperson for the theater command.

According to Shi, these drills mainly focus on sea-air combat-readiness patrols, joint seizure of comprehensive superiority, assault on maritime and ground targets, and blockade of key areas and sea lanes to test the joint operation capabilities of the troops.

The drills serve as a stern warning and forceful deterrent against "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, and are a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China's sovereignty and national unity, Shi said.

News.Az