Chinese, Russian militaries hold 3rd joint anti-missile exercise

Chinese, Russian militaries hold 3rd joint anti-missile exercise
The Chinese and Russian militaries conducted their third joint anti-missile exercise in Russia in early December, said the Ministry of National Defense on Saturday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The joint exercise does not target any third party and has nothing to do with the current international and regional situation, the ministry said in a statement on its website. 


