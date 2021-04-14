Azerbaijan’s anti-aircraft missile troops conduct live-fire exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force of Azerbaijan conducted live-fire exercises in line with the combat training plan for 2021, approved by the country’s defense minister, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

During the exercises, the military personnel detected the targets of the imaginary enemy and successfully fulfilled the tasks of their destruction using the S-125 anti-aircraft missile systems.

The exercises aim to improve practical skills and increase the level of combat readiness of military personnel.

