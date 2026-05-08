Chinese tanker attacked amid Strait of Hormuz tensions

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China has confirmed that one of its tankers was attacked as tensions continue to rise around the Strait of Hormuz, while the United Arab Emirates said it responded to missiles and drones launched from Iran.

The developments come amid growing instability in the Gulf despite an existing ceasefire between the United States and Iran. The UAE said its air defence systems intercepted incoming threats after missiles and drones were launched toward the country from Iran, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

Reports said the attacks targeted areas linked to energy infrastructure, including locations near Fujairah, a major oil and shipping hub. UAE officials condemned the strikes and warned that the country reserves the right to respond to threats against its security and sovereignty.

Meanwhile, China confirmed that one of its tankers was attacked during the latest escalation in Gulf waters. Shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz has remained heavily disrupted as military tensions continue to affect one of the world’s most important energy transit routes.

The United States also carried out what it described as defensive strikes against Iranian targets after clashes involving American naval vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. officials said American destroyers came under missile, drone and small boat attacks but were not damaged.

Oil markets have reacted sharply to the renewed tensions, with concerns growing over energy supplies and maritime security in the Gulf region.

News.Az