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Tag:
Transmission
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The World Health Organization has said it believes there may have been human-to-human transmission of hantavirus on the Dutch cruise ship where three passengers have died.05 May 2026-17:07
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Slovakia has halted electricity supplies to Ukraine, according to Prime Minister Robert Fico.23 Feb 2026-21:55
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The groundbreaking ceremony for the 230 kV Thavieng-Mahaxay power transmission and transformation project, coinciding with the second anniversary of the Electricite du Laos Transmission Company Limited (EDL-T), was recently held in Vientiane, the capital of Laos.01 Jan 2026-21:59
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Exports of Russian gas to Europe via the TurkStream pipeline increased by 7% in January–September compared with the same period last year, reaching 13 billion cubic meters, according to TASS calculations based on data from the European Network of Gas Transmission System Operators (ENTSOG), News.az reports citing TASS.01 Oct 2025-13:48
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Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held a meeting with Vice President of China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) Xu Lu.27 Jun 2025-16:05
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Azerbaijan’s Azerenerji OJSC has launched the construction of a new closed-type substation in the city of Khankendi.30 Sep 2024-13:09
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