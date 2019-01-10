Chinese TV Channel airs program on Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Chinese Travel Channel’s View World program has dedicated one of its series to Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports.

The program highlights Azerbaijan’s history, rich cultural legacy, geographical position, economic opportunities, tourism potential, and cuisine.

The program gives detailed information about the ancient places, including the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Icherisheher, legendary Maiden Tower, Gobustan National Historical-Artistic Reserve, as well as Flame Towers, Ateshgah Temple, and Yanardag. The program also highlights Naftalan oil, which heals many diseases.

The guest of the program Azerbaijani Ambassador to China Akram Zeynalli answered the questions about Azerbaijan. He noted that Azerbaijan, the country rich in oil and gas resources, has also made great strides in the tourism sector in recent years.

On bilateral relations in the field of tourism, Ambassador Zeynalli said the simplification of the visa regime for Chinese citizens, as well as the implementation of the "ASAN visa" system, have increased the Chinese tourists’ visits to Azerbaijan.

