Fire breaks out at Kuwait airport after reported strike - VIDEO

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A fire has broken out at Kuwait International Airport following a reported strike attributed to Iran, with emergency crews working to contain the blaze.

Firefighters have been deployed to the scene and are actively trying to bring the fire under control, according to initial reports. The extent of the damage and whether there are any casualties remain unclear, News.Az reports, citing Al Arabiya.

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Authorities have not yet released an official statement confirming details of the incident.

The development comes amid escalating tensions in the region, raising concerns over the potential impact on aviation and regional security.

News.Az