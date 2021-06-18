Christian Eriksen discharged from hospital after ‘successful’ operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital following a successful operation nearly a week after suffering cardiac arrest during a European Championship match, the Danish Football Union (DBU) said.

The 29-year-old midfielder collapsed on the pitch during his country’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland. CPR was administered to him on the pitch and his heart was re-started with a defibrillator before he was taken to hospital.

The DBU wrote on Twitter that Eriksen had been released from the Rigshospitalet in central Copenhagen after a “successful operation”, and will spend time with his family at home.

“The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances,” Eriksen was quoted as saying in the tweet.

“Thank you for the massive number of greetings – it has been incredible to see and feel,” Eriksen said.

