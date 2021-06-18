Yandex metrika counter

Christian Eriksen discharged from hospital after ‘successful’ operation

  • Sports
  • Share
Christian Eriksen discharged from hospital after ‘successful’ operation

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital following a successful operation nearly a week after suffering cardiac arrest during a European Championship match, the Danish Football Union (DBU) said.

The 29-year-old midfielder collapsed on the pitch during his country’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland. CPR was administered to him on the pitch and his heart was re-started with a defibrillator before he was taken to hospital.

The DBU wrote on Twitter that Eriksen had been released from the Rigshospitalet in central Copenhagen after a “successful operation”, and will spend time with his family at home.

“The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances,” Eriksen was quoted as saying in the tweet.

“Thank you for the massive number of greetings – it has been incredible to see and feel,” Eriksen said.

(c) Al Jazeera

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      