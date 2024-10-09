Chronicle of events: October 7-9, 2024 - Israel, Hezbollah, Hamas, and Iran escalations
From October 7 to 9, 2024, conflicts in the Middle East continue to escalate on multiple fronts. Israel has intensified its military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza, while tensions with Iran have reached a new level, News.Az reports.Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Israel significantly ramped up airstrikes in southern Lebanon, targeting areas in Beirut. On the evening of October 7, explosions were reported in southern Beirut suburbs , where Hezbollah facilities are located. In response, Hezbollah launched approximately 190 projectiles toward Israel, most of which were intercepted or landed in open areas.
In retaliation to the growing threats, Israel deployed a third division to conduct ground operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. On October 7, the Israeli military called on civilians to evacuate from 25 towns and villages in the region.
Lebanon
Israeli airstrikes caused substantial damage in southern Beirut, destroying four apartment buildings. According to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health, 36 people have been killed and another 150 injured amid the ongoing violence.
Meanwhile, Turkey announced plans to evacuate about 2,000 of its citizens from Lebanon in the coming days.
Israel-Hamas conflict
Israel continues its siege of northern Gaza for the fifth consecutive day, resulting in dozens of civilian casualties and forcing thousands to flee their homes. The death toll in Gaza since the start of the conflict has reached approximately 41,000 people . Israeli forces report signs of Hamas regrouping and have launched a new offensive in northern Gaza.
Israel-Iran tensions
Relations between Israel and Iran remain extremely tense. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized that “all options are on the table” in response to Iran’s recent missile attacks. In turn, Iran has warned Israel against targeting its infrastructure, promising severe consequences in case of escalation.
Diplomatic and political developments
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Lebanon risks falling into a prolonged war if it does not take action to stop Hezbollah’s attacks. He also noted that Israel is currently fighting on seven fronts, including Iran and its proxies, such as Hezbollah and Hamas.
Meanwhile, thousands of Israelis gathered for a vigil in Tel Aviv marking the anniversary of the October 7 attacks, urging the government to intensify efforts to secure the release of hostages.
The situation remains highly volatile, with ongoing military operations and growing diplomatic tensions between key regional players.