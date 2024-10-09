Gaza conflict death toll exceeds 42,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to data from the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza, over 42,000 Palestinians have been reported killed and approximately 97,720 injured since the conflict began, News.Az reports citing Novinite.com.

It is important to note that these figures do not differentiate between civilians and combatants, and while they cannot be independently verified, organizations such as the United Nations regard them as relatively credible.Recent Israeli military operations in northern Gaza have reportedly resulted in many casualties. The offensive appears to be primarily focused on the Shuja'iyya area, as well as the Jabalia and Nuseirat refugee camps.

