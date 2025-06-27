Chua Lam, renowned food critic and writer, dies aged 83

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chua Lam, a prominent writer and food critic known as one of the Four Great Talents of Hong Kong alongside Jin Yong, Ni Kuang, and James Wong, has passed away at the age of 83, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Born in Singapore, Chua Lam pursued diverse career paths in Hong Kong, including roles as a film producer, author, and host of various culinary programs. Despite being grouped with the esteemed literary figures of Hong Kong, Chua Lam once humbly stated that he did not consider himself worthy of the title “talent,” asserting, “The title ‘talent’ is not meant for me.

In recent years, Chua Lam had limited public appearances. In a previous incident, he suffered a fall, fracturing his neck bone, which required surgery. Upon discharge, he relied on a wheelchair for mobility. Speculation arose in late April this year regarding health concerns that necessitated hospitalization, with subsequent reports indicating a critical condition warranting ICU admission. However, Chua Lam’s assistant, Yang Ao, clarified on Facebook that while he had some minor health issues, they were not severe, and he was in the process of recovery. Chua Lam himself reassured his well-wishers on Facebook, stating, “Thank you all for your concern. I’m not in critical condition, so please don’t worry. Keep smiling.”

The passing of Hong Kong’s Four Great Talents, Chua Lam, James Wong, Jin Yong, and Ni Kuang, has left Chua Lam as the last “talent” among them. However, Chua Lam had previously objected to the title of “Four Great Talents,” asserting that among them, Jin Yong was a master and should not be compared to others. He remarked, “In comparison to the three of us, it’s incomparable. I dislike the notion of the ‘Four Great Talents’!”

Chua Lam elaborated that being considered a “talent” was exceedingly challenging. According to him, there was a belief that a talent must meet 60 criteria. He humorously remarked, “We can’t fulfill even 10 of those criteria. Eating, drinking, gambling, and debauchery… What’s debauchery? It’s smoking opium, but you can’t even do that.”

