Church-owned TV channel shuts down in Armenia

The Armenian parliament has adopted a decision to suspend the activities of the church-founded Shogakat TV channel, News.az reports citing Sputnik.

This step is related to a change in the law that envisages reducing the number of TV channels with public broadcasting status in the country.

According to the new decision, media outlets owned by the church and a number of public organizations will be deprived of their public broadcasting status. As a result, Shogakat TV channel, which broadcasts religious and cultural programs, will have to cease operations.

