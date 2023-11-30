CIS heads of government to meet in Moscow
- 30 Nov 2023 10:32
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 191031
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/cis-heads-of-government-to-meet-in-moscow Copied
A meeting of the heads of government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will take place in Moscow on December 18, said CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev, News.Az reports.
He noted that an extraordinary meeting of the CIS heads of government would be held in Moscow at the initiative of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.