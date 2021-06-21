Civil Contract party to form government, Armenia’s acting PM says

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the newly-elected Parliament of Armenia the Civil Contract party will have a constitutional majority and will form a government, Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook, according to local media.

Armenia held snap parliamentary elections on June 20.

The Central Electoral Commission presented the preliminary data on the voting results from all 2008 polling stations.

Pashinyan’s party is leading with 53.92% of the vote, the second is the “Armenia” bloc led by 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan with 21.04% and the third one is “I Have the Honor” alliance with 5.23% of the vote.

Gagik Tsarukyan’s Prosperous Armenia party received 3.96% of the vote, the Republic party – 3.04%.

The electoral threshold for parties is 5%, for blocs - 7%.

The voter turnout was at 49.4% or 1 million 281 thousand 174 voters.

News.Az