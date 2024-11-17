Civil society reps protest against pro-Armenian US congressman Frank Pallone in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 17, a group of NGO leaders and public activists in Azerbaijan held another protest outside the hotel where pro-Armenian U.S. Congressman Frank Pallone is staying in Baku.

The main demands of the protesters were for Pallone to apologize to the Azerbaijani people, for criminal charges to be filed against his security guards who used violence against public activists during yesterday's peaceful demonstration, and for Pallone to be held accountable for his defamatory campaigns against Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.During today's ongoing peaceful protest, the activists signed a petition urging the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan to initiate a criminal case against Pallone's security guards.NGO representatives also called for legal actions to be taken against Frank Pallone , who has previously illegally crossed Azerbaijan's borders multiple times during the occupation period.

News.Az