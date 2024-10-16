Climate-resilient farming critical for global food security: Coordinator to Pakistani PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sustainable agricultural practices are crucial for combatting climate change, which is vital for global food security and the well-being of populations, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam said, News.Az reports.

In her World Food Day message, PM's aide highlighted that climate change adversely affects food security and sustainable agriculture through interconnected mechanisms. Increased temperatures, altered rainfall patterns, and extreme weather events jeopardize agricultural productivity, leading to higher food prices and increased vulnerability for low-income communities. Projections indicate that millions more could face hunger by 2050 due to these impacts.Emphasizing the critical need for climate-resilient farming, she highlighted that Pakistan, being one of the most climate-vulnerable countries, faces severe impacts from extreme weather events like floods and heatwaves, which threaten agricultural productivity and food security.Khurshid Alam noted that rising agricultural demands intensify competition for resources, necessitating a transformation in farming practices to support a growing population while addressing climate challenges.She advocated for adaptation strategies, such as crop rotation and drought-resistant varieties, which enhance resilience against climate variability and contribute to carbon sequestration and stressed the importance of community engagement, asserting that empowering local communities through education on sustainable practices strengthens local food systems and reduces dependence on external markets.Ms Alam also pointed out that climate change affects nutritional quality and food availability, particularly in vulnerable regions, exacerbating malnutrition and poverty levels and stressed urgent action to create sustainable food systems that can withstand climate impacts while ensuring nutritional adequacy for all populations."The effects of climate change disproportionately impact marginalized groups, including women and low-income farmers," she stated, emphasizing the need to address these disparities for improved food security and community resilience.She concluded that diverse cropping systems can enhance ecological performance, soil health, and biodiversity, ultimately playing a critical role in achieving food security amidst climate change challenges.

News.Az