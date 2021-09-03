Closing ceremony of "Sea Cup" military contest held (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The "Sea Cup" contest held within the "International Army Games - 2021" ended.

The closing ceremony of the contest was held on August 3 in Enzeli, the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The ceremony was attended by the heads of crews of the participating countries, the military attaché of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Colonel Elvin Gasimov, as well as military attaches of other countries, members of jury and the media.

At the closing ceremony, the winning teams were awarded cups, medals and valuable gifts.

According to the final results of the three stages of the contest, the Iranian team took first place, the Russian team took second place, and the teams of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan took third place.

