Closing ceremony of the "Media Management" training program was held (PHOTO)

Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) and the Development and Diplomacy Institute of ADA University jointly organized the third module of the "Media Management" training program consisting of 3 modules, MEDIA told News.az.

Ornela Ramasauskaite, public advisor to the Prime Minister of Lithuania on culture, who was twice chosen as one of the best marketing directors of the region for her contribution to development and innovation delivered a speech e at the third module on "Audiovisual Media Management". She held training to the participants on "Trends, consumers and technological innovations in audio-visual media", "Management of audiovisual media subjects: methods and tools in traditional and modern times", "Building an effective program policy", etc., and a wide exchange of ideas was held in the mentioned directions.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the vice-rector of ADA University Fariz Ismayilzade noted the success of the cooperation experience with the Media Development Agency. He emphasized that these trainings will contribute to the beginning of a new trend in the media field, to the creation of quality content, and to the professional development of journalists.

Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, Ahmad Ismayilov, speaking at the ceremony noted the importance of the trainings with the involvement of foreign experts in order to stimulate the creative-innovative potential of journalists, to increase their theoretical knowledge based on foreign experience and to realize their application in the local media, to implement the exchange of experience in this direction.

At the end, certificates were presented to the training participants.

The main goal of the program organized with the participation of more than 60 media managers, is to contribute to the creation of better quality content by working with traditional and digital media, to the study of new opportunities in the field of journalism and new trends in the media, and to the development of professional skills in the field of digital media.

News.Az