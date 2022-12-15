Closing Lachin road is out of question in peaceful protests near Azerbaijan's Shusha – FM

Closing Lachin road is out of question in peaceful protests near Azerbaijan's Shusha – FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Closing the Lachin road is out of the question in peaceful protests near Shusha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters on December 15, News.az reports.

He noted that yesterday's events have been a clear confirmation of this.

"The rally participants, announcing their phone numbers, expressed readiness to provide humanitarian aid to the Armenians living in this territory," the minister said.

News.Az