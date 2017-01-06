CMO chairman sends letter to Syrian mufti

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade has sent a letter to Sheikh Ahmad Badreddin Hassoun, the Grand Mufti of Syria, in order to clarify the authenticity of the statement made on behalf of the latter regarding the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The source of the statement mainly publicized by the Armenian media on behalf of the Syrian mufti is unknown, the CMO’s press service told APA on Friday.

“As it is not excluded that the statement is provocative in nature, the Sheikh-ul-Islam has sent a letter to the Mufti of Syria to check the authenticity of information,” the press service said.

The Russian media earlier disseminated the interview by Sheikh Ahmad Badreddin Hassoun, the Grand Mufti of Syria.

In his comments about the situation in Syria and all around the world, he mentioned the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, stressing the need to put an end to all territorial disputes in the world.

“The primary motivation of the Nagorno-Karabakh problem is the people’s will for freedom, history of the region and a victory gained in the war. What dispute can we talk about? I personally support the struggle of Karabakh Armenians for freedom and independence. I would like to emphasize that the main reason of the Karabakh conflict is not a religion, but expression of the will of the people. And it can’t be ignored,” the Syrian mufti said.

News.Az

