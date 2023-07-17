Co-chairs of Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission on economic, trade and humanitarian cooperation meet in Astara

+ ↺ − 16 px

Co-chairs of the Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission on economic, trade, and humanitarian cooperation, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mehrdad Bazrpash have met in the city of Astara, Iran, News.az reports.

The two discussed issues related to regional and international transport and communication between the two countries, including the energy projects.

Emphasizing the importance of continuing efforts related to the development of the region`s transit potential, the co-chairs considered it expedient to accelerate projects aimed at developing transport communications.

The sides expressed the need to complete the construction of the Astara cargo terminal by the end of next year, and create the customs and border infrastructure of a highway bridge over the Astarachay River in terms of implementation of projects aimed at developing transport links and communications between the two countries.

They also touched upon the cooperation related to the use of energy and water resources, and reviewed the implementation of projects.

News.Az