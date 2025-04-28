Coal train derails after tornado strikes US State of Nebraska VIDEO

Tornado warnings and watches that the National Weather Service had issued for different parts of the country said there would be "dangerous flying debris" and that "damage to roofs, windows and vehicles" would occur.

Two people were on board the train at the time of the incident, according to News Channel Nebraska, but no injuries were reported. The train engine remained upright on the tracks.

The tornado was more than 1 mile wide when it hit the coal train, which was near mile marker 132 along Highway 2.

Officials from BNSF Railway, the largest freight railroad in the United States, were on the scene along with the Nebraska State Patrol.

Power lines, which briefly went down in the area, have been restored, Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas said. Highway 2 also remained open for drivers.