Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley RESULT: UFC Tampa main event halted by doctor due to a severe cut

Joaquin Buckley secured a dominant victory over Colby Covington in the main event of UFC Tampa, held on December 15, 2024.

The fight ended in the third round via TKO after a deep cut above Covington’s right eye forced the doctor to stop the bout, News.Az . Buckley showcased his striking precision, outclassing the former interim champion throughout the match and solidifying his position as a rising star in the welterweight division.Following the fight, Buckley, riding a six-fight win streak, called out potential opponents, including Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards, as he seeks a title shot against division champion Belal Muhammad. The event also featured thrilling undercard bouts, including Cub Swanson's knockout of Billy Quarantillo and Manel Kape’s TKO victory over Bruno Silva​

