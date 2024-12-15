Yandex metrika counter

Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley RESULT: UFC Tampa main event halted by doctor due to a severe cut

Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley RESULT: UFC Tampa main event halted by doctor due to a severe cut
Joaquin Buckley secured a dominant victory over Colby Covington in the main event of UFC Tampa, held on December 15, 2024.

The fight ended in the third round via TKO after a deep cut above Covington’s right eye forced the doctor to stop the bout, News.Az. Buckley showcased his striking precision, outclassing the former interim champion throughout the match and solidifying his position as a rising star in the welterweight division.

Following the fight, Buckley, riding a six-fight win streak, called out potential opponents, including Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards, as he seeks a title shot against division champion Belal Muhammad. The event also featured thrilling undercard bouts, including Cub Swanson's knockout of Billy Quarantillo and Manel Kape’s TKO victory over Bruno Silva​

