Colombia plans euthanasia of “cocaine hippos”

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Colombia has approved a controversial plan to euthanize dozens of invasive hippos descended from animals once owned by former drug lord Pablo Escobar, as authorities struggle to control a growing population threatening local ecosystems.

Environment Minister Irene Vélez said the government plans to cull up to 80 hippos, arguing that previous control measures—including sterilization and relocation—have proven too costly and ineffective, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The animals, often referred to as “cocaine hippos,” are descendants of four hippos imported in the 1980s for Escobar’s private zoo at Hacienda Nápoles. After Escobar’s death, the animals escaped captivity and began reproducing in the wild.

Today, Colombia is the only country outside Africa with a wild hippo population. Estimates suggest there were around 170 hippos in the country as of 2022, with numbers continuing to grow.

Officials say the expanding population is increasingly disrupting ecosystems and posing risks to nearby communities, prompting urgent action to prevent further environmental damage.

While sterilization programs have been attempted, experts say they are not enough to stop population growth. Relocation to sanctuaries abroad has also been considered but remains expensive, with costs estimated at millions of dollars.

The government has classified the hippos as an invasive species, and authorities argue that stronger measures are now necessary to protect biodiversity and restore ecological balance in affected regions.

News.Az