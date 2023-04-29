Colombian news agency highlights Armenia`s war crimes against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Colombian "Al Press" news agency has posted an article highlighting the war crimes of Armenia, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

The article drew the readers` attention to the fact that the spread of video and photo images showing the torture of an unarmed Azerbaijani soldier on social networks caused rage.

The article regrettably emphasizes that the impunity of the Armenian criminals who grossly violated the provisions of the "Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment" has made them even more emboldened, and ethnic hatred and racial discrimination against Azerbaijanis has reached its highest level.

The article says that as a result of the impunity of Armenian brutality, today, military personnel and civilians have become victims of mine terrorism.

“The international community should demand an end to the impunity of the illegal acts committed by Armenians against Azerbaijan, which strives for peace.

News.Az