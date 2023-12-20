Colorado Supreme Court rules Trump disqualified from state’s 2024 primary ballot

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump is disqualified from holding the office of the president under the US Constitution’s so-called insurrection clause and cannot appear on the state’s ballot for the 2024 election, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“A majority of the court holds that President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution,” the court said in the ruling, adding “because he is disqualified, it would be a wrongful act under the Election Code for the Secretary to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot.”

With its decision, the court reversed a lower court ruling. However, the US Supreme Court could have the final word.

The court said the ruling will remain in place to maintain the “status quo” pending any review by the US Supreme Court and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold will be required to list Trump’s name on the 2024 presidential primary ballot until the receipt of any order or mandate from the Supreme Court.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment bars anyone who has previously taken an oath of office from holding public office if they have "engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the US.

With the landmark decision, the Colorado Supreme Court has become the first court to apply the 14th Amendment’s Disqualification Clause to Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said he promised to swiftly file an appeal to the US Supreme Court, calling the 4-3 ruling by the state’s highest court “deeply undemocratic.”

“We have full confidence that the US Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these un-American lawsuits,” Cheung said.

The suit was filed by a group of Colorado voters working with a group called Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington who argued that Trump should be disqualified over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

News.Az