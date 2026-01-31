Coltan mine collapse in DR Congo kills over 200 people

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 220 people are feared dead following a mine collapse in North Kivu province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

The incident occurred earlier this week at the Rubaya coltan mine, an area controlled by the March 23 Movement (M23), the reports showed. The exact number of casualties was still being verified, and several victims have been rescued and sent to health facilities.

Rubaya is one of the world's leading coltan-producing areas. North Kivu province, where the mine is located, has faced persistent insecurity since late 2021 amid clashes between government forces and M23 fighters.

