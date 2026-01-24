Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six, dozens trapped

Six people were killed and 12 injured, with dozens still missing, when a gold mine collapsed in South Kordofan, southern Sudan, according to the Sudan Doctors Network, which reported the incident late on Friday.

The NGO said in a statement: “A gold mine collapse in Abu Jubaiha has killed 6 miners and injured 12 others. The fate of dozens remains unknown, as they were trapped under the rubble at the time of this statement,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It called for intensified rescue efforts and urgent medical assistance for the injured.

The group also urged the government to take measures to protect miners, including setting safety standards, training, and regular oversight, to prevent the recurrence of such disasters.

It stressed that institutional negligence and failure to enforce laws put miners’ lives at risk.