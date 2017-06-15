Yandex metrika counter

Combat engineer units of Azerbaijani army hold tactical exercises - PHOTO

  • Politics
Combat engineer units of Azerbaijani army hold tactical exercises - PHOTO

Combat engineer units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have held tactical and special exercises, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA on Thursday.

The exercises were conducted in accordance with the plan approved by Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

During the exercises, the tasks on bringing units into the state of combat readiness, their movement forward to the areas of concentration and deployment on the territory, preparation for the engineering support of offensive operations were completed.

The exercise supervisors and the Army command highly appreciated the practical training, skills and capabilities of military personnel. 

