Combating one-group domination and colonialism among priorities of Non-Aligned Movement: Political scientist

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as always, in his speech at a ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku touched upon the most urgent issues facing the organization’s member states, political scientist Zaur Mammadov told News.Az.

According to the political scientist, President Ilham Aliyev clarified the current problems and highlighted Azerbaijan’s contributions to the NAM during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The financial and healthcare assistance provided by Azerbaijan to the countries in need of help was emphasized during the meeting. At the same time, the Azerbaijani leader underscored the need for serious reforms for international processes to be functional and nations to live better in today’s changing world,” he said.

The political scientist said that one of the main points of the Azerbaijani president’s speech was France’s attitude.

“French President Emmanuel Macron’s desire to interfere not only in Africa and Asia but also in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs, as well as his attempts to hinder the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, were criticized by President Ilham Aliyev. The Azerbaijani president openly condemned France for its continued neo-colonialism policy in the modern era and called on this country to apologize to the humiliated peoples and correct this mistake,” Mammadov added.

The political scientist said that the killing of a 17-year-old Algerian by the police in France was also condemned by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Mammadov emphasized that one of the main priorities of the Non-Aligned Movement was to fight against one-group domination and colonialism, as well as threats directed against territorial integrity.

“Unfortunately, the Non-Aligned Movement was faced with many challenges after the Second World War. Currently, the African and Asian countries, which are NAM members, are still suffering from France’s colonial policy,” he said.

In conclusion, the political scientist noted that the holding of the NAM ministerial meeting in Baku will make Azerbaijan’s voice heard by the organization’s member states.

News.Az