Commission on transparency in extractive industry established in Azerbaijan

Commission on transparency in extractive industry established in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on additional measures to increase accountability and transparency in the extractive industries.

According to the Decree, the Commission on Transparency in the extractive industry was established, APA reports.

Shahmar Movsumov, Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan, was appointed Chairman of the Commission.

Deputy Energy Minister Natig Abbasov, Deputy Minister of Taxes Sahib Alekberov, Deputy Minister of Justice Emin Huseynov, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahil Babayev, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rauf Hajiyev, Deputy Chairman of the State Statistical Committee Yusif Yusifov were appointed members of the Commission.

A new structure, the Secretariat of the Commission is established in order to organize the activity of commission. The State Oil Fund will be responsible for the Secretariat of the Commission.

News.Az

News.Az