Community chairman stresses need to adopt separate law on status of refugees from Western Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

There is a need to adopt a separate law on the status of refugees from Western Azerbaijan, said Aziz Alekberli, Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, News.Az reports.

Speaking during a public hearing on the topic “Return to Western Azerbaijan: Legal Aspects” hosted by the Milli Majlis on Monday, Alekberli recalled that on May 21, 1999, National Leader Heydar Aliyev signed a law “On the status of refugees and IDPs”.

“Today, the concept of internally displaced persons is buried in the archives of the history of Azerbaijan. And for this reason, and from the point of view of adaptation to the Concept of Return to Western Azerbaijan, I consider it necessary to revise this law and adopt a separate law on the status of refugees from Western Azerbaijan,” the chairman added.

News.Az