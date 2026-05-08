Companies making billions from Iran war - from oil giants to banks

The uncertainty sparked by the conflict, and Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, is driving up the cost of living and hitting the budgets of firms, families and governments, News.az reports, citing BBC.

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But while some have been pushed to the brink, others, whose core businesses are more profitable in a war or who benefit from volatile energy prices, have seen record earnings.

Here are some of the sectors and companies making billions while the Middle East conflict continues.

1. Oil and gas

The biggest economic impact of the war so far has been a surge in energy prices. Around a fifth of the world's oil and gas is transported through the Strait of Hormuz, but those shipments effectively ground to a halt at the end of February.

The result has been a rollercoaster of price movements on energy markets, with some of the world's biggest oil and gas companies benefiting.

The main beneficiaries have been European oil giants, who have trading arms so have been able to gain from sharp price movements boosting profits.