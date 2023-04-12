Concept of ethnic reconciliation of Balkan region may be interesting for South Caucasus as well: Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

The concept of ethnic reconciliation of North Macedonia and the Balkan region in general, the experience of reintegration and creation of inclusive society may be interesting for the South Caucasus as well, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani, News.Az reports.

The head of state recalled Azerbaijan`s proposal to hold a meeting of the three South Caucasian countries. President Ilham Aliyev informed the OSCE Chairman-in-Office about two-track peace process currently going on between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In this respect, the head of state said Azerbaijan had put forward proposals to arrange meetings in Baku to establish direct contacts with the Armenian residents of the Karabakh economic region.

News.Az