Concert held at Shusha's Djidir Duzu within Vagif's Poetry Days in Azerbaijan

On July 14, a concert-play was presented at Djidir Duzu as part of the Vagif Poetry Days in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

In the concert-play "Echo of the Ages" the images of prominent Azerbaijani writers such as Fizuli, Khagani, Khurshidbanu Natavan, Imadedin Nasimi, Mahsati Ganjavi, Mir Mohsun Navvab, Molla Panah Vagif, Molla Veli Vidadi, Nizami Ganjavi, Shah Ismail Khatai were embodied.

People's artists Gulyanag Mammadova, Gyulyaz Mammadova, Samir Jafarov, honored artists Fargana Gasimova, Gochag Askerov, Nuria Huseynova and other artists performed in the musical play.

Thus ended the first day of Vagif Poetry Days.


