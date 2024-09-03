Conference on French-occupied Mayotte Island issues final declaration

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Initiative Group organized an international conference in Baku focused on the "Illegal French Occupation of Mayotte Island" which concluded with a final declaration.

The conference was attended by ambassadors of the Union of Comoros acting in the UN, South Africa, and other regions, organizations such as “The Maoré Committee”, “Collective of the Third Way (C3V)”, “Democratic Front”, “Collective for Protection of Integrity and Sovereignty of Comoros”, residents of Mayotte Island, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps, ambassadors, representatives of international organizations, professors, experts, representatives of think tanks, and media.The conference featured a wide exchange of views on the numerous resolutions adopted by the Security Council and the UN General Assembly on the occupation of the island of Mayotte, France's non-compliance with these resolutions, and France's illegal activities to prevent the liberation of the island of Mayotte, internationally recognized as a territory of the Union of the Comoros. Detailed information was given on the annexation of the island of Mayotte by France through a “referendum” and the damage caused to the Comorians, as well as on the consequences of French colonization.The representatives of the Comoros Islands stated that France, using its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, purposefully localized the issue of the occupation of the island of Mayotte and also did not allow keeping the fact of occupation on the agenda of international organizations, blocking all related initiatives.France has been putting pressure on other states since 1995 for non-adoption of UN resolutions on the occupation of the island of Mayotte, evading the implementation of previously adopted documents.Within the framework of the conference, a flash mob was organized, and full support was expressed for the territorial integrity of the Union of the Comoros.Meanwhile, at the end of the event, a final declaration was adopted by the participants. A Memorandum of Cooperation was also signed between the Maoré Committee and the Baku Initiative Group.To note, the main goal of the Maoré Committee is to return the island of Mayotte to the Union of the Comoros.

