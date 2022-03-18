Conference on the 30th anniversary of UN-Azerbaijan partnership ended in Shusha

Conference on the 30th anniversary of UN-Azerbaijan partnership ended in Shusha, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

"With this nice family photo in front of Ganja Gate of Shusha castle we finalized conference on the 30th anniversary of UN-Azerbaijan partnership taking place in Shusha," he wrote.









