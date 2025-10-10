Congress leader Jose Jeri sworn in as Peru's president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Peru's Congress leader Jose Jeri was sworn in as the country's president early on Friday, shortly after the Congress removed former President Dina Boluarte from office, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Peru's lawmakers demanded Boluarte appear at a Congress session to defend herself before voting to approve her impeachment on Thursday night. But Boluarte did not attend the meeting.

The Congress passed the impeachment agaist her shortly afterwards.

