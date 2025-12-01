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Jose Jeri
Tag:
Jose Jeri
Peru’s Congress ousts President Jose Jeri in latest shake-up
18 Feb 2026-00:07
Peru Congress to debate impeachment of interim president
14 Feb 2026-10:56
Congress leader Jose Jeri sworn in as Peru's president
10 Oct 2025-12:19
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