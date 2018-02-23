Conscript of Armenian army wounded

+ ↺ − 16 px

A conscript received a gunshot wound in one of the military units in Armenia.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to the Armenian media that the due information was disseminated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan.

According to him, the incident occurred in one of the military units in the Tavush region.

He stressed that the serviceman is currently in one of the Yerevan hospitals.

A. Hovhannisyan did not name the cause of the incident.

News.Az

News.Az